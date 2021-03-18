Coghlan was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Coghlan will resume his third-pairing role after a one-day trip to the taxi squad. He's also expected to work on the Golden Knights' second power-play unit versus the Sharks on Wednesday.
