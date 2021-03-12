Coghlan was placed on the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
This is purely a paper move -- Coghlan scored his first three NHL goals in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild. Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed) is back in Vegas, so expect Coghlan to be promoted and play in both games versus the Blues on Friday and Saturday.
