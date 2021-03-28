Coghlan was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Coghlan notched an assist on Max Pacioretty's game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche. After the game, the 23-year-old Coghlan returned to the taxi squad. He'll likely continue to be a depth option on defense, competing with Nick Holden for playing time.