Coghlan was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Coghlan has taken the ice in nine of the last 11 games for the Golden Knights, so he's likely to get recalled from the taxi squad prior to Wednesday's game against visiting Minnesota.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Recalled from taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Joins active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: On taxi squad Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Recalled Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Reverts to taxi squad•