Coghlan was sent from the active roster to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Vegas is off Tuesday, and it's unclear whether Coghlan will get recalled ahead of Wednesday's game in Minnesota. Coghlan has a lone point -- an assist -- in 11 games this season.
