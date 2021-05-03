Coghlan was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Coghlan was added to the active roster for Saturday's tilt against Arizona but was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. He has five points in 28 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Recalled under emergency conditions•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Back to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Suiting up Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Back up to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Slides to taxi squad•