Coghlan was assigned to the taxi squad Friday, per CapFriendly.
With the Golden Knights in a cap crunch, Coghlan is occasionally recalled under emergency conditions. That could happen again Saturday if Zach Whitecloud (upper body) can't play versus the Wild.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Emergency recall Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Bumped to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Joins active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Sent back to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Rises from taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Down to taxi squad•