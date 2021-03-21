Coghlan was demoted to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
It's another paper move for Coghlan, who should be in the lineup Sunday versus the Kings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Rises to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Directed to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Joins active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Back to taxi squad•