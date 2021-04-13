Coghlan was recalled from the taxi squad for Monday's tilt with the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coghlan has been a healthy scratch for the last four games but will draw in as the seventh defenseman due to some injuries. He has five points in 22 games this season.
