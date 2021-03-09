Coghlan was promoted from the taxi squad and will play Monday against Minnesota, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Coghlan has been on the taxi squad for the last two games as the Vegas blue line was mostly healthy. He'll fill in Monday for the injured Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed) and could be in the lineup again Wednesday if Pietrangelo is still unavailable.
