Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coghlan was recalled from AHL Henderson on Sunday.
Coghlan didn't earn a point in three appearances with Vegas during the regular season, but he contributed two shots on net, four blocked shots and four hits. He had 14 goals and 44 points in 62 regular-season games with AHL Henderson in 2025-26.
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