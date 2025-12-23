Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coghlan was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday.
Coghlan has notched five goals and 11 points in 23 minor-league outings this season. He will be an option for Tuesday against San Jose, but could be a healthy scratch for the contest.
