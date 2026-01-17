This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Summoned from minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Coghlan was recalled from AHL Henderson on Saturday.
Coghlan will provide the Golden Knights with a depth defender ahead of Saturday's game against Nashville, but it's unclear if he will be in the lineup. He logged 15:58 of ice time against Columbus on Jan. 8 and blocked three shots.