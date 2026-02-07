Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Tallies twice for Henderson
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coghlan scored two goals in AHL Henderson's 4-3 loss to Coachella Valley on Friday.
Coghlan has displayed plenty of offense this season with 10 goals and 21 points over 32 appearances. He's earned five of those goals over the last three games. If the Golden Knights lose a defenseman during the Olympics, Coghlan would likely get called up to fill a depth role.
