Coghlan scored twice in AHL Henderson's 2-1 overtime win over Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Coghlan was with the Golden Knights during their recent road trip, which wrapped up Tuesday in Montreal. Vegas is unlikely to carry an extra defenseman for the last week before the Olympic break, as it is at home for four of the next five games, with the lone exception being Sunday's game in Anaheim. Coghlan is likely to spend the bulk of the rest of 2025-26 in the AHL, where he has seven goals and 18 points over 30 appearances.