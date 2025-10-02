Coghlan was waived by the Golden Knights on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Coghlan returned to the Golden Knights on a one-year deal during the offseason, but he's slated to begin the 2025-26 campaign at AHL Henderson if he passes through waivers. The 27-year-old made just six regular-season appearances for Winnipeg last year and recorded seven blocked shots, four PIM and two hits while averaging 15:21 of ice time.