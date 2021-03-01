Ferguson was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Sunday, CBS Sports reports.
Ferguson spent some time on the taxi squad as an insurance body with Robin Lehner (upper body) out. He'll head back to AHL Henderson where he recorded a 24-save shutout in his only appearance this season.
