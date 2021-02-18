Ferguson was elevated to the taxi squad Thursday.
Ferguson's addition to the taxi squad is likely an indication that the team is not expecting to have Robin Lehner (upper body) available versus Colorado on Saturday. The 29-year-old Ferguson figures to serve as the emergency option behind Marc-Andre Fleury and Oscar Dansk.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Returned to ECHL•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Starting versus Coyotes•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Will serve as third goalie for playoffs•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Returned to juniors•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Makes NHL debut against Oilers•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Called up under emergency conditions•