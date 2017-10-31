Ferguson was promoted from juniors under emergency conditions Tuesday.

Ferguson's recall comes after the Golden Knights were forced to place Oscar Dansk (lower body) on injured reserve. The expansion organization now has just two healthy netminders under contract in Max Lagace and Ferguson. The 19-year-old will join the team in New York for its matchup with the Rangers. In 13 appearances for WHL Kamloops, the British Columbia native is 4-9-0 with a disappointing 4.05 GAA.