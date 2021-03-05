Ferguson was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
In a corresponding move, Logan Thompson went to AHL Henderson. Ferguson is highly unlikely to play in the NHL this season, but he'll be an insurance option while on the taxi squad.
