Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Returned to ECHL
Ferguson has been reassigned to the Fort Wayne Comets of the ECHL.
This move was always expected with Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban holding down the top two goaltending spots for the big club. Ferguson will continue to hone his craft in junior hockey for the time being.
