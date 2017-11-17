Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Returned to juniors
Ferguson is back with WHL Kamloops -- marking the end of his emergency recall by the Golden Knights.
With Malcolm Subban (lower body) activated off injured reserve, NHL rules mandated that Ferguson be sent back to the Blazers, as he was brought in under emergency conditions. The netminder made one relief appearance for Vegas in which he faced two shots on goal, allowing one to find the back of the net. Barring another improbable run of goalie injuries, the youngster will stay in juniors for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.
