Ferguson was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
With Robin Lehner (upper body) activated from long-term injured reserve, Ferguson's presence at the NHL level is no longer needed. The 22-year-old hasn't drawn into a game for the Golden Knights this season.
