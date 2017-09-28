Ferguson agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Vegas on Thursday.

Considering Marc-Andre Fleury is 32 years old and Calvin Pickard was subpar in his only season as a true No. 1 -- it may not be a stretch to pencil Ferguson in as the heir apparent under the neon lights of the Strip. The netminder was returned to juniors earlier in camp and is off to a rough start with WHL Kamloops as he is sitting at 0-2-0 with a .814 save percentage, but should bounce back if his 2016-17 performance is any indication -- he went 16-10-2 with a 2.74 GAA.