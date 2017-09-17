Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Starting preseason opener
Ferguson will get a look between the pipes for Sunday's preseason game against the Canucks.
Although he's not expected to make the team's Opening Night roster, Golden Knights fans may get a glimpse of the future during the team's preseason opener Sunday. Ferguson posted a 2.74 GAA and .922 save percentage in juniors last season and will likely wind up back in the junior ranks in 2017-18.
