Ferguson will start against the Coyotes during Sunday's preseason opener, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Ferguson will be backed up by Zach Fucale, who is also expected to log some time in net. The 19-year-old unlikely to make the team out of camp, and he's expected to be sent back to juniors to play for the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL. Ferguson posted a .907 save percentage and 2.95 GAA in 59 games for the Blazers last season.