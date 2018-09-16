Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Starting versus Coyotes
Ferguson will start against the Coyotes during Sunday's preseason opener, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Ferguson will be backed up by Zach Fucale, who is also expected to log some time in net. The 19-year-old unlikely to make the team out of camp, and he's expected to be sent back to juniors to play for the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL. Ferguson posted a .907 save percentage and 2.95 GAA in 59 games for the Blazers last season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Will serve as third goalie for playoffs•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Returned to juniors•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Makes NHL debut against Oilers•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Called up under emergency conditions•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Signs entry-level deal•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...