Ferguson was recalled from the WHL's Kamloops Blazers to serve as the third-string goalie for the Golden Knights, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Blazers missed the playoffs this season, opening the door for Ferguson return to a Vegas squad that he spent nine games with earlier this season. Ferguson only made one appearance, letting up one goal on two shots during nine minutes of ice. The Golden Knights likely opted for Ferguson over Max Lagace or Oscar Dansk because AHL Chicago is in great position to make a run for the Calder Cup.