Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson: Will serve as third goalie for playoffs
Ferguson was recalled from the WHL's Kamloops Blazers to serve as the third-string goalie for the Golden Knights, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The Blazers missed the playoffs this season, opening the door for Ferguson return to a Vegas squad that he spent nine games with earlier this season. Ferguson only made one appearance, letting up one goal on two shots during nine minutes of ice. The Golden Knights likely opted for Ferguson over Max Lagace or Oscar Dansk because AHL Chicago is in great position to make a run for the Calder Cup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...