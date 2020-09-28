Sikura was sent to Vegas from Chicago on Monday in exchange for Brandon Pirri.

Sikura saw action in just nine NHL games this past season in which he garnered one goal, two helpers and 10 shots while averaging 9:54 of ice time. While the winger was unable to break into the Hawks' lineup with consistency, he did rack up solid numbers in the minors with AHL Rockford; 14 goals and 19 helpers in 45 outings. Heading into next season, Sikura will likely get the chance to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night.