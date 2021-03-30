Sikura was added to the taxi squad Monday, according to CapFriendly,
Sikura has racked up nine goals and 15 points in 18 games with AHL Henderson this season. The 25-year-old hasn't made his season debut with Vegas yet.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Returns to AHL Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Exposed to waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Bound for desert•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Sent to bus league•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Finally gets first career goal•