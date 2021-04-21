Sikura was promoted from AHL Henderson on Tuesday.
Sikura and Tomas Jurco swapped places, with Sikura joining the active roster. The 25-year-old Sikura could be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Sharks if Reilly Smith (undisclosed) and Keegan Kolesar (hip) remain out.
