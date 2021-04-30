Sikura was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Sikura has been in the lineup for three straight games as the Golden Knights deal with multiple injured forwards. The 25-year-old winger has yet to record a point this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Earns call-up•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Called up from AHL Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Returning to AHL Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Joins taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Shuttles back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Bumped to taxi squad•