Sikura was recalled from the taxi squad and is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against San Jose, per CapFriendly.
The 25-year-old was recalled on an emergency basis, as he'll man the third-line left wing role for Wednesday's game. Sikura has yet to earn NHL action this season, but he supplied three points across nine NHL games with the Blackhawks last campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Called up from AHL Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Returning to AHL Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Joins taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Shuttles back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Bumped to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Returns to AHL Henderson•