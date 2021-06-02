Sikura is expected to be promoted to Vegas' active roster and draw into the lineup for Wednesday's Game 2 versus Colorado, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Sikura is expected to replace the injured Mattias Janmark (undisclosed) on the Golden Knights' third line for Game 2 against the Avalanche. He's picked up two goals through six top-level appearances this year.
