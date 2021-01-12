Sikura was waived by the Golden Knights on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The Golden Knights sent Brandon Pirri packing for Chicago in exchange for Sikura in late September, but the young club is loaded with offensive talent up front, so the winger is probably better off in the minor leagues for the time being. Sikura fared well for the AHL's IceHogs in 2019-20, adding 14 goals and 19 assists through 45 contests. Every team needs emergency depth, and Sikura fits the bill.