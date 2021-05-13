Sikura scored twice on three shots in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.
Sikura entered Wednesday with one goal in 52 career games. He changed that with a pair of third-period tallies to help cement the Golden Knights' big win. The 25-year-old finished with just the two goals and eight shots on net through six outings this season. It's unclear if he'll draw into the lineup often during the playoffs.
