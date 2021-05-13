Sikura scored twice on three shots in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Sikura entered Wednesday with one goal in 52 career games. He changed that with a pair of third-period tallies to help cement the Golden Knights' big win. The 25-year-old finished with just the two goals and eight shots on net through six outings this season. It's unclear if he'll draw into the lineup often during the playoffs.

More News