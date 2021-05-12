Sikura was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday.
The Golden Knights only dressed 15 skaters for Monday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche, so they're running extremely thin late in the season. Sikura could be a candidate for an emergency recall to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's regular-season finale versus the Sharks.
