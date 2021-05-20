Sikura was promoted to the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Sikura will likely serve as forward depth while with the big club. The 25-year-old may be sent back to AHL Henderson in the near future to participate in the bus league's Pacific Division playoffs.
