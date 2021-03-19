Sikura was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Sikura was never expected to challenge for a spot in the lineup. The 25-year-old will continue to be organizational forward depth in the minors.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Exposed to waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Bound for desert•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Sent to bus league•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Finally gets first career goal•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Notches pair of assists•