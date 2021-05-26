Sikura was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Sikura will be eligible to play in Henderson's playoff contest Wednesday versus Bakersfield. The 25-year-old was not likely to draw into the Golden Knights' lineup anyway -- he's been a depth option up front for the all of the NHL playoffs.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Recalled Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Pots pair of goals•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Recalled from AHL Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Dropped to taxi squad•