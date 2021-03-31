Sikura was demoted to AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Sikura will remain a forward depth option in the organization, but the 25-year-old doesn't seem to be in the mix for NHL ice time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Bumped to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Returns to AHL Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Exposed to waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Sikura: Bound for desert•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Sikura: Sent to bus league•