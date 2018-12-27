Golden Knights' Erik Brannstrom: Shines in WJC opener
Brannstrom scored a pair of power-play goals to lead Sweden to a 2-1 win over Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday.
Named captain of the team just a couple days ago, Brannstrom responded with a huge effort in his team's opening contest. The Vegas prospect lead his club with 23:23 worth of ice time and excelled in all three zones. The 15th overall selection in the 2017 draft has had a brilliant first AHL season (20 points in 24 games) as a 19-year-old and has little left to learn in the minors. Expect Brannstrom to be a full-time member of Vegas's defensive corps beginning in 2019-20.
