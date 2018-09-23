Brannstrom was held pointless over 21:47 of ice time in regulation, but the prospect's shootout goal held up as the game-winner in Vegas' 5-4 road win over San Jose on Saturday.

Even though he was held in check prior to the shootout tally, Brannstrom still has four points (two goals, two assists) in as many games this preseason. The Swede is having no problem adjusting to the North American brand of hockey, at least in the eyes of fantasy owners who seek consistent offensive performers. It's conceivable that the young defenseman will crack the Opening Night roster. After all, Nate Schmidt is suspended for the first 20 games.