Golden Knights' Erik Brannstrom: Two points in commanding win
Brannstrom collected a goal and a power-play assist Tuesday in a 5-1 preseason road win over the Avalanche.
This was quite the impressive display from the 15th overall pick of the 2017 draft, who's drawn comparisons to Boston defenseman Torey Krug. Brannstrom's goal was made possible by a slick pass from Tomas Hyka, but the 19-year-old also deserves credit for joining the rush and lifting the puck into the cage. He's a dynasty stash with a bright future.
