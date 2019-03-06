Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Begins skating
Haula (lower body) has resume skating on his own, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Getting back on the ice is a step in the right direction for Haula, though his return is far from imminent. The center will need to rejoin his teammates at practice and starting taking contact before he is activated off injured reserve. Once cleared to play, the Finn will be hard pressed to earn a top-six role, especially following the addition of Mark Stone at the trade deadline.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Could begin skating soon•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Not dealing with ACL injury•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Out a couple more months•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Deemed month-to-month•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Health status still unclear•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...