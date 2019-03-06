Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Begins skating

Haula (lower body) has resume skating on his own, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Getting back on the ice is a step in the right direction for Haula, though his return is far from imminent. The center will need to rejoin his teammates at practice and starting taking contact before he is activated off injured reserve. Once cleared to play, the Finn will be hard pressed to earn a top-six role, especially following the addition of Mark Stone at the trade deadline.