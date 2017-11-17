Haula scored his sixth goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's win over the Canucks.

Haula has been terrific this season, managing 11 points in 14 contests. He netted a career-high 15 goals in his last season with the Wild as a depth scorer and has taken on a more significant role in Vegas. The 26-year-old now plays on the first power-play unit and is centering the second line. Haula is in his prime and on track for a career year, so make sure you take advantage.