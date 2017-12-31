Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Closes out 2017 in style
Haula delivered an even-strength goal Sunday, helping out in a 6-3 home win over the Maple Leafs.
Haula's up to 14 goals for an expansion club that continues to blow away expectations for its inaugural season. Vegas is about to close out 2017 with a first-place standing in the Pacific Division thanks to a record of 25-9-2. As for Haula, the top-six pivot needs just two more goals for a new career high in said category. Of course, the major difference for him this year is that he's being deployed much more frequently than he had been with the Wild from 2013-16.
