Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Could begin skating soon
Haula (lower body) is expected to start skating soon, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
A vital member of Vegas during its Stanley Cup run last season, Haula has been limited to just 15 games in 2018-19. He broke out for 55 points in his first season as a Golden Knight and his return is greatly anticipated for a middle-of-the-pack offensive team.
