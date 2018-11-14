Haula is considered month-to-month according to coach Gerard Gallant due to his lower-body issue, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The news effectively rules Haula out for the rest of November (at least). It's a significant blow for a team that has been without Paul Stastny (undisclosed) since early October and don't anticipate having him available until mid-December. Cody Eakin figures to hold on to the second-line center role until either Haula or Stastny is ready to return.