Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Deemed month-to-month
Haula is considered month-to-month according to coach Gerard Gallant due to his lower-body issue, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The news effectively rules Haula out for the rest of November (at least). It's a significant blow for a team that has been without Paul Stastny (undisclosed) since early October and don't anticipate having him available until mid-December. Cody Eakin figures to hold on to the second-line center role until either Haula or Stastny is ready to return.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Health status still unclear•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Will travel but not play in next three games•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Heads off on stretcher•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Delivers helper in narrow loss•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Shifts to scoring line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...