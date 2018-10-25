Haula assisted Max Pacioretty's goal Wednesday, but the Golden Knights suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Haula moved up to the second line to compensate for the team losing Paul Stastny (undisclosed) -- he could miss up to two months -- but the line upgrade hasn't had the intended effect offensively for the Finn, as he's only up to two points through the first nine games of the 2018-19 season. Look, no one is expecting Haula to match what Stastny can do in the attacking zone, but we were hoping for a little more than what he's given considering the Finn uncorked 29 goals and 26 assists over 76 games for the Golden Knights in 2017-18.