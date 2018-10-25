Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Delivers helper in narrow loss
Haula assisted Max Pacioretty's goal Wednesday, but the Golden Knights suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Haula moved up to the second line to compensate for the team losing Paul Stastny (undisclosed) -- he could miss up to two months -- but the line upgrade hasn't had the intended effect offensively for the Finn, as he's only up to two points through the first nine games of the 2018-19 season. Look, no one is expecting Haula to match what Stastny can do in the attacking zone, but we were hoping for a little more than what he's given considering the Finn uncorked 29 goals and 26 assists over 76 games for the Golden Knights in 2017-18.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Shifts to scoring line•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Tickles twine Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Displays late-game heroics•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Produces breakout campaign•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Earns assist Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Tallies helper in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.