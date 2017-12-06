Haula scored the game-tying goal and added two helpers in Tuesday's win over the Ducks.

Haul has three goals in his last six contest and is up to 17 points in 23 games on the season. The second-line center was credited with six shots on goal in the victory and has really become a reliable fantasy center. Haula's consistent offensive production and role on the first power-play unit make him worth inserting into your lineup whenever the Golden Knights are in action.